London

    • Charges laid after weapons, ammo seized from Old South residence

    London, Ont. police seized weapons and ammunition during the execution of a search warrant on Duchess Avenue during the weekend of October 14-15, 2023. (Source: London Police Service) London, Ont. police seized weapons and ammunition during the execution of a search warrant on Duchess Avenue during the weekend of October 14-15, 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

    A London, Ont. man is facing multiple criminal charges after police executed a search warrant and seized weapons and ammunition over the weekend.

    According to the London Police Service, over the weekend members of the Guns and Gangs Section and Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located on Duchess Avenue.

    Police said the following items were seized:

    • Loaded Glock 35 GEN4 (10 rounds of ammunition in magazine)
    • MK-10 Derya shotgun
    • Winchester .22 rifle
    • 442 x .40 caliber ammunition
    • 149 x .22 caliber ammunition
    • 55 x 00 buckshot shotgun ammunition
    • 24 x 12-gauge slug shotgun ammunition

    As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Three (3) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Carry concealed weapon
    • Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

    The accused is expected to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2023 in relation to the charges. 

