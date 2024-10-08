Mildmay trio turns $1 into $100K with ENCORE win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Emily Lamont, Carrie Newton, and Rosanne (Rose) Breig of Mildmay.

They won $100,000 on the July 2 Lotto Max draw with ENCORE.

Lamont, Newton, and Brieg say they’ve been playing the lottery as a group for four years and are now celebrating their first big win.

“I was enjoying a cup of tea in the morning when I decided to check our ticket,” Lamont recalled at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I first shared the news with my husband, and then I called Rose. She couldn’t believe what I was telling her. Then, I called Carrie, and she was just as shocked.”

Newton and Breig both plan to upgrade to new vehicles, while Newton looks forward to adventures in her new camper trailer.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Elora Street in Mildmay.