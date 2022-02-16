Charges laid after Walkerton, Ont. school threat

A threat that temporarily put three Walkerton schools and countless businesses into lockdown on Monday, has landed a 37-year-old-man behind bars.

Just before 9 a.m., a threat against “an unspecified school” in Walkerton forced the temporary lockdown of Walkerton Community School, Sacred Heart Secondary School and a Catholic elementary school.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. after police located and arrested a suspect.

The 37-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, was charged with uttering threats.