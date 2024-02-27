LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after stabbing investigation in London

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    A London man has been charged as part of a stabbing investigation in the city.

    According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the area of Commissioners Road East near Pond Mills Road.

    The incident was first reported as a “serious assault” and the victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

    Police said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

    A 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and resist arrest. 

