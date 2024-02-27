Charges laid after stabbing investigation in London

A London man has been charged as part of a stabbing investigation in the city.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the area of Commissioners Road East near Pond Mills Road.

The incident was first reported as a “serious assault” and the victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Police said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and resist arrest.