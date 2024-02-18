LONDON
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'

The London Police Service is investigating what officers are calling a "serious assault" Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East, near Pond Mills Road, in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.

The Major Crime Section of the London Police Service has taken over the investigation and are appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

