MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police have laid a number of charges and seized a quantity of drugs after a vehicle fled police on Friday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a wanted person, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

It was later found abandoned on Indsutrial Avenue, and two men were arrested shortly afterward.

A search warrant was carried out and police found purple fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine valued at $32,780 and $2,330 in cash.

A 32-year-old Innerkip man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

An 18-year-old Waterloo man was arrested after a short foot pursuit and charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

dangerous operation

flight from peace officer

operation while prohibited

possession of propert obtained by crime under $5,000

fail to comply with probation order

He was being held in custody for a bail hearing.