Charges laid after more than $35K in drugs and cash seized in Woodstock
(Source: Woodstock Police Service / Facebook)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police have laid a number of charges and seized a quantity of drugs after a vehicle fled police on Friday.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a wanted person, but it fled at a high rate of speed.
It was later found abandoned on Indsutrial Avenue, and two men were arrested shortly afterward.
A search warrant was carried out and police found purple fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine valued at $32,780 and $2,330 in cash.
A 32-year-old Innerkip man was arrested on outstanding warrants.
An 18-year-old Waterloo man was arrested after a short foot pursuit and charged with:
- three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- dangerous operation
- flight from peace officer
- operation while prohibited
- possession of propert obtained by crime under $5,000
- fail to comply with probation order
He was being held in custody for a bail hearing.