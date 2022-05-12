Charges laid after gunshots heard in east London neighbourhood

A 16-year-old London, Ont. youth is charged after gunshots were heard in an east London neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. after a call from a citizen reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue.

According to police, evidence that a firearm was discharged was found and no injuries were reported.

A London youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested after police entered a home in the 300-block of Hilton Avenue near Edmonton Street.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood for a few hours after the report of the incident, including both the forensic and canine units.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

20-gauge Mossberg pump-action shotgun

Replica handgun

20 x 20 gauge shotgun shells

5 x .410 shotgun shells

Charges against the youth include:

Two counts of possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Two counts of use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly

Two counts of use/handle/store ammunition carelessly

Possess loaded regulated firearm

Discharge firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).