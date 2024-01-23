LONDON
London

Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway

The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway north of Dundas Street on Jan. 20, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway north of Dundas Street on Jan. 20, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London police have laid numerous charges after a weekend crash.

Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old suspect is from London and will appear in court next month.

