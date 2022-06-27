Charges laid after alleged ride-share sexual assault

A sexual assault over the weekend has led to charges, according to police.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police say a woman requested a pick-up from a ride-share service.

The woman gave the drop-off location but police say instead, the driver stopped the vehicle on the side of the road, off-course from the location they were heading to.

The woman attempted to open the door and leave but it was locked. She demanded the driver let her out of the vehicle and yelled but according to police, the suspect allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

The victim was eventually able to unlock a door and get out of the car, fleeing on foot, and was able to flag down a passerby for help.

Police were immediately contacted and were able to track down and arrest the suspect.

A 67-year-old man is charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.