Charge laid in alleged abduction of girl near Bayfield, Ont.
The sign for Bayfield, Ont. is seen on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old woman has been charged with child abduction after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly taken from her home near Bayfield, Ont.
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police received a report that a child had been abducted.
The OPP launched an investigation and a province-wide Amber Alert was issued.
Shortly after 11 a.m. the child was found safe in Toronto and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.
A woman from Markham, Ont. has now been charged with abduction of a person under 16 years of age, following what police are calling a familial child abduction investigation.
A source with the family involved says the woman charged is the biological mother of the seven-year-old girl.
She was being held in custody pending a court appearance on March 15 in Goderich, Ont.