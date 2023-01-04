Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest

The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn.

Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.

OPP releasd in Feb. 2022 that Laura Masse had been charged with careless driving causing death.

CTV News has learned the matter was withdrawn in late 2022.

Described to CTV News as “larger than life,” George was the pastor at churches in Zurich and St. Joseph.