'Challenges in policing are significant': Change of command ceremony swears in new London police chief
With pomp and circumstance, London Police Service (LPS) members and community leaders gathered to witness the LPS change of command on Monday.
“It is my honour and privilege to be your chief of police,” said Thai Truong, the new chief of the LPS.
Retired Chief Steve Williams passed the flag to Truong, who becomes the 21st chief in LPS history.
Williams, who received a lifetime achievement badge, addressed London's changing landscape.
“Vulnerable populations, firearms and people willing to use them and violence against police officers,” said Williams on what officers are facing on the street. “The challenges we see in policing are significant. You have your work cut out for you.”
Mayor Josh Morgan echoed those sentiments.
Ret. Chief Steve Williams (left) of the London Police Service passes the flag to new Chief Thai Truong during a change of command ceremony on June 26, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
"We have a crime severity index which is very high,” explained Morgan, who also sits on the London Police Services Board. “Citizens don't feel as safe as they did and people have high level of anxiety about the future, but I have unwavering confidence in this command team.”
Truong believes in community trust, and listening to people from all walks of life. That was evident when he first came to London, and spent the day on the street with the city's most vulnerable.
"Strengthening trust in the community and not just with the groups seen and heard, but it’s those individuals who aren't seen and heard,” said Truong.
Thai Truong, the new chief of the London Police Service, speaks at the podium during a change of command ceremony on June 26, 2023. (Brent lale/CTV News London)
“It's up to us as police leaders to make sure they are seen and heard, and make those inroads to understand their needs."
When Truong took the podium, things got emotional.
He spoke of his friends and colleagues who took their own lives, and thanked his family for the support they've given him during his time undercover, and away from home.
He also shared how his influence in becoming an officer was his father, who died 33 years ago Monday in a crash.
London Police Service Chief Thai Truong is sworn in by the Honourable Justice Michael Carnegie (left) and the Honourable Justice Hugh McConnell during a change of command ceremony on June 26, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“He was killed on June 26, 1990, this same day I share with all of you,” said Truong.
Truong was sworn in by a pair of judges, and now the man on the job for just 26 days will start to introduce himself to his new home.
“I need to meet with everyone in the organization and as many community members and leaders as possible so that we can see how to provide service that is efficient and safe for the community,” said Truong.
