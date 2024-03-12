CEO of London Hydro announces retirement
The head of London Hydro has announced his retirement.
Vinay Sharma says his tenure will end in August.
He has worked for London hydro for 26-years and was named CEO in 2009.
London hydro officials say a nation-wide search for Sharma's replacement will begin this month, with a successor named this summer.
London Top Stories
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Online influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania, handed U.K. arrest warrant, his spokesperson says
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OC Transpo's electric buses performing as well as diesel buses after 2 years: report
-