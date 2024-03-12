LONDON
London

    • CEO of London Hydro announces retirement

    Vinay Sharma. (Source: London Hydro) Vinay Sharma. (Source: London Hydro)
    The head of London Hydro has announced his retirement.

    Vinay Sharma says his tenure will end in August.

    He has worked for London hydro for 26-years and was named CEO in 2009.

    London hydro officials say a nation-wide search for Sharma's replacement will begin this month, with a successor named this summer.

