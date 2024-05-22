LONDON
    • Man charged after claiming to have firearm during argument

    (Source: London Police Service) (Source: London Police Service)
    A London man has been charged with uttering death threats after claiming to have a firearm during an argument with another man in the city’s core over the weekend.

    According to the London Police Service, on May 18, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police were called to a business in the area of Carling and Richmond streets in relation to an argument between two men.

    During the argument the suspect male said he may have been in possession of an alleged firearm before he fled the area on foot.

    Officers arrived and spoke with staff who confirmed the suspect male had left the business. Video surveillance was reviewed, and a description of the man was provided to officers in the area.

    A short time later, the suspect male was located and arrested at a nearby business.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police confirmed the suspect had not been in possession of a firearm.

    As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old man of London has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on June 13, 2024 in relation to the charge.

