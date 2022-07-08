CBSA says some travellers may not be able to use ArriveCAN due to Rogers outage

Travellers may be impacted Friday by the ongoing Rogers network outage.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), travellers may not be able to complete the ArriveCAN submission online or through the APP.

CBSA says for the duration of the outage, impacted travellers are required to submit their information using a Traveller Contact Information Form, to be completed prior to arrival at the border if unable to submit via ArriveCAN.

Paper copies of a traveller’s proof of vaccination, as well as their government-issued documents, will be required.

The normal CBSA 1-800 numbers are also out of service so alternatively, people are being asked to call one of the following numbers:

1-204-983-3500

1-506-636-5064

1-905-679-2073