LONDON, ONT. -- It was a busy night at Jimbo’s Pub when the doorman spotted a blast that is now under investigation by London police.

"…My employee was standing there, looking over, and saw a flash," says Jimbo’s owner Jim Karaouzas as he reviews surveillance video from outside his business, which sits at the eastern edge of the plaza at 920 Commissioners Rd. East.

The video, from about 12:15 a.m. Sunday shows orange flashes and the Jimbo’s doorman quickly jumping inside to grab a cellphone.

The combustion blew out the front entrance windows of Universal Kuts, a hair salon which sits in the middle of the plaza. The frame holding glass at the front of Kokomos Tanning Salon was buckled and the glass was shattered.

Kokomos is in the unit just west of Universal Kuts. Karaouzas credits his doorman for moving fast to alert emergency responders. “At the time he was just looking down. As he looks down flames just shoot out the window."

Jimbo’s sits about 50 meters away from Universal Kuts and the surveillance camera is facing east away from where the blast took place, but the flash of flames is clearly visible.

The investigation is being headed by London police, with detectives and forensic unit members on scene throughout the day on Monday.

London Fire Department and Ontario Fire Marshal's Office officials are assisting in the investigation.

Police investigators could be seen going through documents inside the salon and filling evidence bags Monday.

Karaouzas is just grateful there were no serious injuries from the blast. “Thank God nobody was walking by when that happened because I had people walking back and forth."

London police are continuing to hold the scene and, at this point, no damage estimate or likely cause has been released.