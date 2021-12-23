Casino may be coming to Oneida Nation of the Thames

A letter circulated to members indicates Oneida Nation of the Thames is moving towards launching a casino and resort.

A copy of the letter obtained by CTV News London indicates Oneida leadership is partnering with MJM Enterprises Development out of Detroit to develop the facility.

Chief Adrian Chrisjohn says the project will help provide improved emergency response, health care and housing opportunities -- along with a safe drinking water supply.

Mike Malik, an MJM Enterprises representative, is quoted as saying the site has tremendous potential -- located between Highway 402 and Highway 401.

When contacted Chrisjohn declined to comment at this time, saying the letter was intended for members only.