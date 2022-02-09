Case against London, Ont. man accused of killing Muslim family moving to higher court

The man charged in connection with the deaths of four members of a London Muslim family is now having his case moved to a higher court.

Nathaniel Veltman made a brief court appearance Wednesday via Zoom from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

The court heard that the crown was granted a preferred indictment meaning the case can now proceed without a preliminary hearing to Superior Court.

Veltman faces four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after the Afzaal family was run over in June 2021 while walking along a west London sidewalk.

The case is back for a judicial pre-trial in March and then is set for assignment court on April 12.