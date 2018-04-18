

CTV London





A car hit a tree and came close to downed hydro wires after driving down a rural road in Huron County.

The collision brought emergency crews to Airport Line near the community of Dashwood, about 10 kilometres west of Exeter, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Airport Line was closed at the time and signs had been erected to alert drivers to the closure.

According to Huron County OPP, the driver disobeyed the signs and drove down the road in a brand-new car, running into a “very large tree that had fallen and was covering the roadway.”

While the car was demolished, its driver was not hurt.

A 22-year-old Huron East man is facing charges of careless driving and driving on a closed highway.