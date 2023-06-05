Candidates interviewed for vacant seat on London Police Services Board

On Monday, city council held a lengthy meeting behind closed doors to conduct individual interviews with five finalists selected to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB).

“We'll probably have five or six hours of interviews in the in-camera [confidential] session,” predicted Mayor Josh Morgan as the meeting began.

A final decision will be made after several councillors who were absent from Monday’s meeting have an opportunity to watch videos of the interviews.

In May, council chose the five finalists from a list of 54 candidates:

Gita Canaran - Trauma therapist and clinical psychologist who focusses on the treatment of first responders

Ryan Gauss - Director of operations and personnel for MP Peter Fragiskatos, 2022 campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan, worked 10 years in a civilian role with RCMP

Joseph Wabegijig - Executive director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services, served on one of Ontario’s largest First Nations police boards, former senior policy advisor to federal government

Stephen D’Amelio - Former president of Pride London who re-engaged relationship between the 2SLGBTQIA community and London police.

Michele Anderson - Associate director of student experience-academic support and engagement at Western University and vice chair of the Inter-University Disabilities Issues Association of Ontario

Gauss and Wabegijig were the first and second place finishers during the original selection process in March.

However, Gauss’ appointment would have left the seven member LPSB with only one member from a diverse background.

On April 4, council paused the appointment process and referred the matter back to the committee for another vote.

Council will finalize its selection at its meeting on June 27.

Since the police board doesn’t schedule meetings over the summer, its newest member’s first meeting will be Sept. 21.