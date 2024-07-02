Charges laid in armed robbery in downtown London
A man is in custody following a London Police Service investigation into a robbery over the long weekend.
At around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, the man entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Talbot Street, and wielding a knife, demanded money from employees before leaving on foot.
An employee called 911 and described the man, who was located nearby and continued to flee on foot before being taken into custody.
The money stolen from the business and the knife were recovered, and a 30-year-old from London has been charged with armed robbery among other offenses.
