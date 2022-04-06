Canadian soldiers to conduct wildfire emergency exercises north of London, Ont.

Residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see Canadian soldiers and military vehicles north of London later this week.

Over 300 soldiers from 31 Canadian Brigade Group will be conducting simulated wildfire emergency exercises dubbed "Arrowhead Response" starting Thursday and running until Monday.

They'll be at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre and the South Huron Recreation Centre in Exeter.

Soldiers will also be seen in London, the Lucan Conservation Area, the Crediton Conservation Area and in Huron Park.

No weapons will be used during the training.