Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario

Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.

IRB stations are crewed by post-secondary students hired and trained by the coast guard. They offer added safety support during the recreational boating season.

There are IRB stations located locally at Port Lambton (St. Clair River), Thames River (Lake St. Clair), and Long Point (Lake Erie). These stations are open each year from May to September.

Additionally, the coast guard has search and rescue stations in Goderich, Amherstburg, Port Dover and Port Weller.

Ashore, there are coast guard marine communications and traffic services in Sarnia to offer marine safety communications, while the response to each search and rescue case is coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

On water emergencies on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River System in Ontario can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.