Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
The two winners were decided by a vote of Canadian coaches and media for their performance over the year for both Canada and their club teams, England's Chelsea for Fleming and Portugal's FC Porto for Eustaquio.
It marks the third straight year that Fleming has won the award. And this year's honour is perhaps especially fitting, given that the 25-year-old from London, Ont., is seen as the heir apparent to Christine Sinclair as Canada captain.
The 40-year-old Sinclair, who played her last international game earlier this month, won the Canadian award 14 times. Fleming has worn the captain's armband when Sinclair didn't start in recent times.
It's a first win for Eustaquio, ending Alphonso Davies' three-year hold on the men's award run. The 23-year-old Bayern Munich fullback had won the award four of the last five years.
Davies was runner-up this year with Lille forward Jonathan David third. Celtic fullback Alistair Johnston and Watford's Ismael Kone finished in the top five.
Arsenal forward Cloe Lacasse was the women's runner-up with Chelsea fullback/midfielder Ashley Lawrence third. Lyon centre back Vanessa Gilles and Aston Villa forward Adriana Leon rounded out the top five.
Earlier this week, Kone and Harvard defender Jade Rose were named the Young Players of the Year, Samuel Charron Para Soccer Player of the Year and Safwane Mlah Futsal Player of the Year.
Eustaquio is the creative driving force in the Canadian midfield and, like Fleming, plays an important in delivering Canadian set-piece balls.
The 26-year-old from Leamington, Ont., scored a goal — the game-winner in Canada's first victory in Jamaica in 35 years — and registered an assist in six Canada matches in 2023.
At club through January through November, he made 41 appearances, played 2,732 minutes, scored five goals and added two assists for Porto. He helped the storied Portuguese club finish second in the 2022-23 Primeira Liga and reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
Eustaquio has won 34 caps for Canada.
Fleming featured in 12 of Canada’s 13 matches and had one assist while helping Canada qualify for the Paris Olympics and taking part in her third World Cup.
Able to play both a deeper midfielder and more attacking role, she has 123 caps to her credit.
At club level from January to November 2023, Fleming made 32 appearances, played 1,588 minutes and scored two goals. She also helped Chelsea reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
French prosecutor says mother of British teenager missing for 6 years may have gone to Finland
A French prosecutor said on Friday that the mother of a British teenager who was found six years after he went missing may have gone to Finland and that his grandfather appears to have died.
House of Commons Speaker Fergus thanks MPs for a 'second chance'
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has thanked MPs for giving him a 'second chance' after being embroiled in acrimony over what MPs agreed was his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
Final regulations for the Online News Act show the amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government's $100-million deal with Google will be limited, with an even lower cap for the CBC.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
After 18 months of care, turtle found with its stomach full of plastic returned into the wild
Tama, a green sea turtle who made headlines after being found with his stomach full of plastic, was recently released into the wild after 18 months of intensive care in an Australian wildlife hospital.
Another reason to get your flu shot this season: New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
Kitchener
-
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Car drives into Waterloo home
A car hit a home on Dorset Street in Waterloo on Friday.
-
Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident
An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”
Windsor
-
Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash
Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor man worries for father stuck in Gaza
A Windsor family is worried about their elderly patriarch, stranded in Gaza as war wages on – and says they feel abandoned by the Canadian rep.
-
Video shows three suspects in attempted robbery at jewelry store: Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for three suspects following an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP investigating crash that has left driver with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Caledon Friday morning has left one driver with serious and life-threatening injuries.
-
Young Midland driver charged with stunt driving after travelling double the limit
A 17-year-old driver from Midland has been charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit.
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
'Road conditions are very icy': Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
-
SIU investigating after OPP officer shoots, seriously injures man at hunting cabin
The province's Special Investigative Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police Officer shot and seriously injured a man in a hunting cabin north of Belleville, Ont.
Toronto
-
Ontario man fined $100k after pleading guilty in fake toonie investigation
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
-
Jays pitcher debunks sushi party rumour spun out of Shohei Ohtani gossip
Toronto Blue Jays’ Yusei Kikuchi cleared gossip of a 50 plus person sushi party on Friday that fuelled rampant rumours of Shohei Ohtani signing with Toronto last week.
-
Another beluga has died at Marineland, Animal Welfare Services confirms
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
Santa and his...truck... visit kids in Montreal's east end
Santa makes a surprise visit to Parc Don-Bosco in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
Parents prohibited from watching Halifax youth basketball games after poor behaviour
Parents have been banned from minor basketball games this weekend due to ongoing confrontations.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports ‘explicitly altered’ photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can't yet fulfil promise on billionaires
Manitoba's NDP government is following through on one property-tax promise from its election campaign, but is not ready to act on a pledge to stop issuing rebates to billionaires.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
-
Hammers up: Alberta homebuilder to replace family's home lost to fire
Almost four months after an Alberta family lost their home to a fire, a Cochrane developer is leading the charge to replace it in just 72 hours.
-
'I was desperate': Former patient warns about Calgary doctor awaiting penalty for professional misconduct
A Calgary doctor found guilty of professional misconduct is waiting to find out his penalty and a former patient is warning others based on his experience with that doctor.
Edmonton
-
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton faces deportation, fears jail or death over anti-LGBTQ law
A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses negotiations
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed