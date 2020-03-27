LONDON, ONT. -- The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has delayed its camping and boating season at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock.

The original opening date was supposed to be May 1 but that is delayed indefinitely. The authority says it will announce a new date as soon as possible.

It is reminding the public that Fanshawe (London), Wildwood (St. Marys), and Pittock (Woodstock) are availalble for walking and nature viewing.

Guidelines for using the conservation areas during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

Practice social distancing on trails and in parking areas, do not gather in groups

Visit only during daylight hours

Parks are not monitored or maintained

Exercise caution while visiting

Understand that staff availability is very limited

Park only in designated parking lots and ensure roads, gates and exits are not blocked

Children’s playgrounds at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock Conservation Areas are closed due to COVID-19. All UTRCA offices and buildings are also closed to the public.