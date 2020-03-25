LONDON, ONT. -- Bruce County is closing its extensive trail system to visitors.

Over 100 kilometers of trails from Wiarton to Teeswater are closed due to concerns of physical distancing.

Staff have seen groups of people meeting and walking together on the trails, prompting the closure.

Trails operated by the Saugeen Conservation Authority in Bruce County will remain open, as will trails operated by nearby Huron and Grey County.

Earlier this week, Parks Canada closed access to all the trails in the Bruce Peninsula National Park, including the popular, Grotto.