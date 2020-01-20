LONDON, ONT. -- A former member of London city council has passed away.

Three-term Board of Control member Russ Monteith died Sunday. He was 85.

Monteith served on council from 1997 to 2006.

He also briefly came back as a councillor in 2014 to fill in for Joni Baechler when she was appointed as mayor during the Joe Fontana scandal.

Monteith is being remembered by his former colleagues as a diligent public servant.

Former London mayor Anne-Marie DeCicco-Best says, "He brought a real calming influence, but always had a heart for London and always wanted to do what was best for what would make life better for Londoners…he also really advocated for our economy and making sure that decisions that we were making were always going to move the city forward."

No details on memorial arrangements have yet been released.