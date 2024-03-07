Call for reliable funding after homeless drop-in services receive 2 month extension

After receiving a short extension from city council, an agency serving women and gender-nonconforming Londoners living unsheltered wants the sector to receive reliable funding until longer-term solutions are in place.

In an online statement posted to social media SafeSpace London writes, “Leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, SafeSpace London and our sister organizations continue to provide vital support services while facing immense precarity and uncertainty.”

On Tuesday, city council approved a two month funding extension for drop-in services at SafeSpace London ($129,000) and London Cares ($139,600) which will now see the Winter Response programs end on May 31.

“We were assured that it was temporary,” Coun. Susan Stevenson reminded colleagues during the meeting at city hall.

Stevenson added that SafeSpace’s location at the corner of Dundas and Lyle streets was approved as part of city hall’s temporary Winter Response to Homelessness over a year ago.

She has opposed the continued clustering of frontline agencies in and around the Old East Village.

“On the main street of my business district, a district that is struggling, that is trying to survive there!” Stevenson argued.

However, the funding extension was approved 14-1.

Between January and November 2023, the SafeSpace program has supported unsheltered individuals with the following:

3,728 times the washroom was accessed

1,303 loads of laundry

7,279 times food was provided

7,303 total visits for basic needs

SafeSpace’s statement calls for stable funding for the sector, “It should not be a surprise that services are needed on an ongoing basis, which demands a consistent and reliable funding structure.”

Sitting alone in a parking lot, a 29 year old who relies on the drop-in services told CTV News London, “SafeSpace is like a home for females that are in crisis. I really hope that we can keep having SafeSpace available for us.”

She emphasized how much she values the kindness and support received.

“If I were able to [give] some money for SafeSpace, I would!” she said.

Eventually, London intends to open 600 highly supportive housing units and up to 15 low barrier service hubs through the council-endorsed Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.