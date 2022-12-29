Businesses, organizers prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown London
The countdown is on to New Year's Eve.
For some that means preparing weeks or even months in advance for NYE celebrations, including organizers working with the City of London.
“We’ve started putting this together probably late August,” said Mario Circelli, an event organizer for NYE in the park.
“We were already thinking ahead. We do a tender for production and then we identify the production and we start assembling the bands.”
The biggest change from the last few years is the return of large indoor and outdoor events.
Over the last two years many celebrations were cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and restrictions in place.
Circelli said local musicians will take the stage throughout the night, kicking off at 7 p.m. until midnight in Victoria Park.
“It’s the type of event where you can show up and not have to spend a dollar. It’s free, family friend, and it’s all London, 100 per cent”
Several restaurants and bars in the downtown core are preparing for the big night over the next few days.
At Waldo’s on King Street they’re serving up a three course menu for customers on New Year’s Eve.
“This year is going to be a lot different. We were fully booked like a week ago,” said Mark Kitching, the owner, and chef of Waldo’s on King Bistro and Wine bar.
“When I look at the numbers it’s probably been our busiest year in 10 years so we are very happy we’re getting back to business.”
The free “New Year’s Eve in the Park” celebration will kick off in Victoria Park at 7 p.m. and will feature two fireworks displays, outdoor skating, live performances by local artists, and free hot chocolate.
The first fireworks display will occur at 9 p.m. followed by a second one at the stroke of midnight.
Some of the performances include local musicians Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band, Nameless Friends, Lindsey, and The Lonelies, Full Throttle, and The Thinking Caps. The event will also feature local street dance crew Ill at Will.
