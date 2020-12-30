LONDON, ONT. -- The idea for Jennifer Courtney-Nuyens' new business came to her in 2010 when researching a problem with her dog.

"It really started out with our own dog having allergy issues and not having a lot of resources or knowledge on how to fix those allergy issues naturally."

Courtney-Nuyens and husband Paul Nuyens opened Dorchester Pet Care and Supply in 2010, a bricks-and-mortar shop in a central location.

And for nine years they rented the space to not only sell food and pet supplies, but to educate people about the differences in pet food. They were successful, so why would they close shop in 2019 and move the business into their home?

"We thought, we have this space here, that we’re paying for. We’re not utilizing it, yet we’re paying rent to another location and other expenses, let’s see if we can consolidate that," says Nuyens. The property they own on Starlight Lane in Dorchester allows for commercial retail space.

"Looking back now, it was probably one of the best things we’ve done, because we were set up with our online store, and we were building our delivery side of the business and it fit well with all the chaos that went on this year," says Courtney-Nuyens.

The pandemic forced many businesses to remodel their approach and offer curbside and delivery services. Because they moved in July 2019, by time the pandemic hit full force in the spring of 2020 they were ready.

"We have one customer that came back from Florida and had to quarantine for two weeks, and they came back to no dog food in the house, because they weren’t prepared to be back," Courtney-Nuyens says. "So, of course we can bring that out to you and leave it on your porch, and walk away, and let you get it when you can."

Having your store attached to your house has benefits, but there was some concern before going through with the move.

"Do I really want people coming into my house, and knowing where I live, every day. Is that going to be an issue? We took the plunge and after about two to three weeks it wasn’t an issue anymore because people kept coming."

The couple says they retained the majority of the clientele from the bricks-and-mortar store, and have added more customers thanks to word of mouth.