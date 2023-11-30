Business Cares Food Drive kicks off with 24th campaign

With the need being greater than ever for the London Food Bank, the Business Cares Food Drive kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.

“The need is up 43 per cent over the same period last year and up 91 per cent over two years ago,” said Glen Pearson, the co-executive director at the London Food Bank. “This is the hardest Christmas for any food banks in Canada, including us.”

This is the 24th year for the drive, which is spearheaded by Wayne Dunn.

More than 700 businesses in the London region take part by collecting food and money. Last year, more than 595,000 pounds of food was donated.

“Biz Cares has really expanded throughout the city to include large and small businesses,” said Dunn. “It’s really great to see more and more involved to help out those in need.”

Since 2017, The Grand Theatre has done its part by collecting thousands of dollars in donations after each holiday performance.

“It has been so successful we collected $65,000 last year,” said Sarah Hilton of The Grand.

If you would like to help out and donate to the Business Cares Food Drive, you can do so this Saturday and Sunday during grocery store weekend.

“We have 37 stores in the London region participating,” said Dunn. “People can donate food or cash or money when they go grocery shopping on December 2nd and 3rd.”

Members of CTV London will join Virgin Radio and Pure Country 93 as Bell Media volunteers this weekend at the Food Basics location at Wonderland and Commissioners Roads.

Pearson said every bit helps at this time of the year because whatever is collected assists the London Food Bank and its 35 associated social agencies.

“At this time of the year, it if anything is going to boost our spirits and we need it,” said Pearson.