Business broken into, vehicle stolen

A stolen vehicle investigation has led to charges for two people from London.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance on Dundas Street near Clarke Road where a business had been broken into and a silver Dodge Caravan stolen from inside.

Around 5:10 a.m., police found the stolen vehicle in a parking lot of a shopping centre on Wellington Road south and arrested two adults without incident.

A 49 year old and 39 year old are jointly charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 39 year old is also facing charges of impaired operation and operation while prohibited.