Bus cancellations no longer mean school closures for TVDSB schools

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says it will no longer require snow day closures for schools that have mostly bussed-in students.

The board had previously implemented a policy of full-school closures on bad weather days during the pandemic, with students shifted to remote learning.

At least on issue presented, was with fewer staff on hand, students from different classes would have to be clustered together on snow days — something the board tried to avoid.

In a notice issued to parents Tuesday, officials says the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by the province means the board can now maintain in-class learning, even if busses are cancelled.