Bullet holes found at St. Thomas school as classes set to resume
St. Thomas police are investigating after a city high school was shot up.
No one was injured.
The discovery was made by returning staff at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
They notified police two bullet holes were found on the outside of a portable classroom.
Investigating officers found 9mm shell casings nearby.
Police believe the gunshots were fired over the summer school break, but exactly when is not known.
However, one neighbour told CTV News he was awoken by a series of “bangs” a few weeks ago.
Fred Marshall’s home backs onto the school and sits next to a walkway entering the rear parking lot.
“I thought I heard shots about three in the morning. But I thought, 'Well, maybe it’s my imagination.’ ”
Fred Marshall homes backs on to a school were St. Thomas Police confirm shots were fired. Aug. 25, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)But with confirmation shots were fired, Fred is trying to understand why anyone would be so careless.
“Oh yeah, because it could hit my house,” or worse, Fred conceded.
Another nearby neighbour shook his head upon hearing about the incident.
“Not thinking of anybody but themselves,” he shared.
Police told CTV News they intend to review hours of school surveillance footage to identify when the incident occurred and the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, the neighbours wonder why anyone would fire a weapon near a school and residences.
“You’re just asking for problems. I mean, there is no reason why anybody should even have that thought going through their head,” shared one person.
“It is getting bad around here you know. Things are not like it used to be,” added Marshall.
