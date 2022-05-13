Bulgarian consul general making connections in Huron County

Velislava Panova is getting a taste for Huron County.

“What I see in the 15 minute tour so far is that everyone’s so wonderful, that I was crying. So I can look a little tired or after crying, I don’t know,” said Panova, Bulgaria’s consul general to Canada

Panova was overcome with emotion as she was introduced to a crowd of interested onlookers in Varna, Ont. Friday. Bulgaria’s consul general to Canada asked to come here, because there is a Varna in Bulgaria as well.

“I really want to connect both cities so I will try to make a referendum for the people, if they want something to be brought from Varna, Bulgaria and to be placed here in Varna, Ontario,” said Panova.

The two cities couldn’t be more different. Varna, Bulgaria is a bustling seaside tourist town with over 400,000 people, while Varna, Ontario is a quaint hamlet, with no more than a few hundred residents. Still, it was must stop as part of Panova’s recent tour to connect the dots between Bulgaria and Huron County.

“There is another place called Shipka. We have a very famous town in Bulgaria, also called Shipka,” she said.

Bluewater’s mayor sees the tour and visit as an opportunity to sell Panova on the virtue of directing Bulgarian immigrants their way.

“Not only is it a chance to see other than the cities, it’s a chance to see this part of the world. And we are open for people to come and bring their strengths. So there’s a side story to it,” said Municipality of Bluewater Mayor, Paul Klopp.

As Canada begins to accept Ukrainian war refugees, Varna, Bulgaria is on the front lines of the refugee crisis, accepting hundreds of new residents each week.

“Varna is the closest city to the border, because, if you imagine, it’s Ukraine, then Romania, then Bulgaria. So, we are very close,” she said.

Panova plans to visit more of Huron County this summer, as she finds connections between her homeland and her new home for at least the next four years as Bulgaria’s Canadian consul general.