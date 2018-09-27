

CTV London





Midwestern Ontario's largest employer was given a decade-long licence renewal from the the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Thursday.

Bruce Power was awarded a 10 year renewal of its operating licence.

This means they'll be able to operate until at least 2028.



Opponents of the application suggested Bruce's reactors are being extended beyond their planned life expectancy.



Bruce Power officials say they are confident the plant will run problem free during the extended licence.



