Brief bout of sunshine before rain, snow returns

opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.

