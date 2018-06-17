

CTV London





Brescia University College is starting celebrations of its 100th anniversary early with a ground-breaking ceremony Monday for an academic pavilion.

The pavilion is part of an expansion of the campus to provide for future growth of its academic programs.

The planned pavilion will be 30,000 square feet and cost $14 million to build.

The pavilion will include three science laboratories, sensory and research laboratories, two multi-tiered classrooms, an active learning classroom, a purpose-built counseling room, a student lounge and a community gathering space

Its completion date is set for the fall of 2019.

Next year Brescia, Canada’s only women’s university, celebrates its centennial.

The ground-breaking ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.