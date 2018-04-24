

Laura Galea, CTV London





A 30-year-old Goderich man has been arrested following a robbery in a Seaforth pharmacy.

Monday afternoon, the accused entred Keating's Pharmacy with a knife and demanded drugs. He was arrested a short time later without incident.

The accused has been charged with theft under $5000 and for robbery with a weapon.

He will appear in a Goderich court via video Wednesday.