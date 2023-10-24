Breakout country star Nate Smith brings fiery vocals to London, Ont.

Country star Nate Smith will be performing at Centennial Hall Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Griffin Palmer.

“I’m super thrilled, I got chance to check out the venue, it’s really, really nice, bigger than I thought,” said Smith.

Smith’s current gold certified single ‘World on Fire’ is approaching top 20 in Canadian country radio.

He said it’s a bit “surreal” to be going from opening act to headlining his own tour, where he will bring his fiery vocals to 21 cities at the top of next year with his World On Fire Tour 2024.

Smith was nominated for new male artist of the year at the 58th ACM Awards in addition to his 2023 CMT Awards nomination for breakthrough male video of the year for his smash single ‘Whiskey on You.’

Originally from Paradise, CA, Smith rose to fame after a tragedy. A wildfire destroyed his town, and he said he ended up losing everything.

“A friend sent me a guitar, I wrote a song to bring hope to the town and kind of help out a little bit, it did, and it just reminded me the power of music, and what it can do for somebody, especially country music,” said Smith.

Smith said he’s grateful for his fans, and being able to connect with them is incredible feeling.