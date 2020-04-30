LONDON, ONT. -- Police have charged seven people after they broke into a law firm on Centre Street in St. Thomas earlier this month.

Police say the office had been ransacked over several days with many items missing including high end electronics and blank business cheques.

Five of the suspects were caught stealing inside the office by the building owner. Once on scene, the suspects fled from the area.

Police say they were able to follow several leads and obtain security video of three of the suspects trying to cash stolen cheques from the law firm.

Two men and one woman were arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.

The following four suspects are outstanding and wanted for a number of charges, Justin Dobson, 26, Jordan Fiveash, 29, Michael Maginn, 29 and Anthony James Mizon, 30.

If you know the whereabouts of any of the suspects, contact STPS at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.