

CTV London





A two-year-old girl from Brant County who was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 25 has died.

Brant County OPP responded to the collision on Highway 53 around noon on Christmas Day.

A two-year-old pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man.

The toddler, Foster Butler of the County of Brant, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She died on Jan. 1.

Police did not release any other circumstances around the collision or whether any charges were pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brant County OPP.