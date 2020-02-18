LONDON, ONT. -- A London man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in 2017 has pleaded guilty.

Oluwatobi Boyede appeared in court to make the plea Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Glenn was discovered dismembered in the garage of his southeast London home, 252 South Leaksdale Circle.

“The target area for the search would be the garage, where the rotting flesh smell was strongest,” court heard in an agreed statement of facts.

Court also heard Glenn was choked to death and then dismembered. There were at least “159 sharp defects” to Glenn’s body, all of which were caused after her death.

“The tools would include a short to medium, relatively light knife, a long, relatively heavy blade, and possibly a saw," the statement said.

A sentencing date will be set on March 4.