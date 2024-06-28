Bolar Mountain receives prestigious award for voluntarism

Boler Mountain has been honoured with the 2024 June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism by the Ontario government.

The award celebrates contributions of volunteers and organizations that have significantly impacted their communities.

Boler Mountain is a non-profit organization and is a year-round outdoor recreation destination in London, Ont.

A statement released Thursday explained that, “The June Callwood award recognizes Boler’s vibrant group of volunteers who are essential in providing enjoyable outdoor activities such as skiing, boarding, biking, hiking, and other activities which enhance healthy lifestyles including yoga and treetop adventures.”

"Thanks to the management skills of generations of volunteers, Boler Mountain has become a thriving organization that enhances life for many in the London community and across southwestern Ontario," said Chris Saunders, program lead at the Ontario Honours and Awards Secretariat and Master of Ceremonies for the award ceremony.

It was held on June 26, 2024 at the Hellenic Community Centre.

“We will certainly be celebrating this honour with our entire community,” said Greg Strauss, a member of the Boler management team. “We are humbled to be recognized and associated with the incredible values of June Callwood.”

This award is named after June Callwood, a Canadian journalist, author, and social activist.

The award honors those who “embody her passion for social justice and dedication to volunteerism,” and is given to up to 20 individuals and/or organizations across Ontario annually.