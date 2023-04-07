Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say

The scene of a death investigation near Hepworth on April 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The scene of a death investigation near Hepworth on April 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver