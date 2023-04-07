Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say

On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.

According to police, on April 3 at 10: 45 a.m. officers responded to the area of Spring Creek Road and Legion Road in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula after two deceased individuals were located.

33-year-old Keith Campbell and 37-year-old Justin Yeo were last seen alive on Jan. 31, 2023. On April 3 at 10 a.m., friends, family members and volunteers had gathered outside the Hepworth hostel, as it was the last place Campbell and Yeo were seen alive on Jan. 31, 2023.

OPP later confirmed two bodies were found by the volunteer search team at 10:45 a.m. — two blocks from where Campbell and Yeo were last seen alive.

Search teams gather near Hepworth to search for two missing Hepworth men on April 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

In a tweet from OPP on Thursday night, police said a 33-year-old and 37-year-old from Hepworth had been located deceased. In an email to CTV News London on Friday morning, OPP confirmed the identities of the deceased as Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo.

The investigation proceeded under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances around their death continues by the Grey Bruce Crime Unit.

According to police, no further details will be released at this time.

“OPP would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information,” police said on Twitter.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller