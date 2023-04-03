Bodies discovered during search for missing men

A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont.

Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the bodies discovered has not been determined by the OPP yet, but they were found two blocks from where the two missing men were last seen on Jan. 31, 2023.

Search organizer Nick Oldrieve, of the cold case investigation group ‘Please Bring Me Home’ said it was not the conclusion they wanted but may provide some closure for the families of Yeo and Campbell, if it is determined it is them.

Campbell’s parents who were helping out with Monday’s search said although they don’t have a confirmed identification yet, “We’ve probably got our answers. They found two bodies and it’s the only two we know of that are missing in this area,” said Susan Campbell, Keith’s mother.

Grey-Bruce OPP would only confirm that they are conducting a death investigation and will have the OPP forensics team on scene for the majority of the day.

This is a developing story.