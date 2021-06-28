WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Blyth Festival is returning to the stage, an outdoor stage.

From Aug. 11 to Oct. 3, the Blyth Festival will be staging five Canadian plays on an outdoor stage, currently being built on the Blyth Fairgrounds.

While it’s still unclear how many people will be able to attend each play, tickets are going on sale to the general public on July 20.

Rachael King is the general manager of Blyth Festival. She says, “Months of planning have gone into a living document that we will utilize and update as things change. But we’re confident 2021 can go safely ahead, albeit at a reduced capacity.”

All the plays will feature a lone storyteller, in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is going to be transformative,” says Gil Garratt, the Blyth Festival’s artistic director. “Challenging as the last 16 months have been, we have had the opportunity to reinvent, and dream a new future into being. We have built a beautiful new performance space that will be used for generations to come.”

The plan will be to incorporate 'The Blyth Festival Harvest Stage' into future seasons -- airing shows both indoors and outdoors, throughout the summer.

For a more in depth list of the Blyth’s five outdoor plays this year, you can visit their website.