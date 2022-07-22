Blyth Festival play digs into Indigenous property issues

Blyth Festival play digs into Indigenous property issues

James Dallas Smith and Kelly Mcintosh rehearse a scene from 'Cottagers and Indians' playing at the Blyth Festival until August 6, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) James Dallas Smith and Kelly Mcintosh rehearse a scene from 'Cottagers and Indians' playing at the Blyth Festival until August 6, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver