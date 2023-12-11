Blustery conditions start off the new week

Snowy conditions start the week off on Monday with flurries that could be heavy at times.

The snow is expected to taper off by this afternoon but not before accumulation of up to 4 cm.

Winds gusting up to 50 km/h could also cause blowing snow and road conditions to keep an eye on.

The rest of the week brings sunshine with temperatures creeping just above seasonal towards the end of the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Flurries at times heavy ending this afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny. High minus 1.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.