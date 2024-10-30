LONDON
    • Today may just be the hottest October 30 ever

    CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that the warm weather coming through today has the potential to break some all time high temperature records! “The record [is] 22.8 set back in 1971, so [on Wednesday afternoon] we’ll take a run at a record.”

    That warmth isn’t meant to last though, “The next weather system coming in – unfortunately timing, not great for Halloween. We have a cold front that will bring some gusty conditions and a chance for rainfall Halloween night.”

    There’s a chance that the rain could hold off until kids are done trick-or-treating, “Not a lot in the way of heavy rain…. So timing will be everything as this cold front approaches.”

    That cold front will bring a big temperature change, with temperatures plunging as we head into the weekend.

    Here’s your London area forecast for October 30

    Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23, feeling like 26 degrees. UV index 3 or moderate.

    Tonight: A few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low 15 degrees.

    Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6 degrees.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees. 

