Today may just be the hottest October 30 ever
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that the warm weather coming through today has the potential to break some all time high temperature records! “The record [is] 22.8 set back in 1971, so [on Wednesday afternoon] we’ll take a run at a record.”
That warmth isn’t meant to last though, “The next weather system coming in – unfortunately timing, not great for Halloween. We have a cold front that will bring some gusty conditions and a chance for rainfall Halloween night.”
There’s a chance that the rain could hold off until kids are done trick-or-treating, “Not a lot in the way of heavy rain…. So timing will be everything as this cold front approaches.”
That cold front will bring a big temperature change, with temperatures plunging as we head into the weekend.
Here’s your London area forecast for October 30
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23, feeling like 26 degrees. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight: A few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low 15 degrees.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. Low 6 degrees.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
B.C. judge halts woman’s medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
New York Yankees avoid World Series sweep, beating Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.